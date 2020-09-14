Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 259 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.10.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,297.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $973.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

