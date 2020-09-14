Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,465 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 332.08 and a beta of 0.87. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.2636 per share. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

