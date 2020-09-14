Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $288,000 in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veoneer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veoneer by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veoneer by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veoneer by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.80. Veoneer Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

