Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of GameStop by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Shares of GME stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

