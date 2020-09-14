Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

