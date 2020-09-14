10,460 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $28.99 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

