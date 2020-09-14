Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

