Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $312,000 Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 302.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,389.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,462,475.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

