Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 9,936 Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,291,000 after buying an additional 143,709 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,729,000 after buying an additional 292,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 813,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of CSII opened at $34.09 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

