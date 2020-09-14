Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $100.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

