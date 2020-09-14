Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 200,623.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 170.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $18.31 on Monday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. VTB Capital downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

