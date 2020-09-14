Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SEIC opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

