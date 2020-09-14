Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $334,000 Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 57.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 83.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

