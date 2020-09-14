Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 5,975 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of HomeStreet worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,515.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $367,931. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HMST opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $609.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.