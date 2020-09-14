Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after buying an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.59. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.