Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after buying an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.59. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in GlycoMimetics Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in GlycoMimetics Inc
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc.
American International Group Inc Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.
American International Group Inc Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.
60,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.
60,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Switch Inc Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Switch Inc Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report