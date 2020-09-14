Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Interface as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 360,811 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Interface by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 955,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interface by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

TILE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.