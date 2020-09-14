Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

