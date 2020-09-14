Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 202,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

