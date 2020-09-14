Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 84,484 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

DEI opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.