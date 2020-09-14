Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 44.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RMAX. Stephens increased their price objective on Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $34.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

