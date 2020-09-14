Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 822 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $211,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,698.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,142 shares of company stock worth $1,193,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $402.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

