Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,615 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Casper Sleep worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

CSPR stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

