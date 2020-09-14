Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of CRUS opened at $58.06 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

