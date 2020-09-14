Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enel Americas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enel Americas by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

ENIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Enel Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enel Americas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.