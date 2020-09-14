Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 189,051 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $215.96 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

