Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $317.66 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $333.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

