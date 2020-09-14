9,367 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,971 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 849,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,325 shares during the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

