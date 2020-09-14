Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

