Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 278,143 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 227.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Orange SA has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

