Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $10.61 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.