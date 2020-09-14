Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

