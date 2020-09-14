384,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,388 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,373,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $30.03 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

