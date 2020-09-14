Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Sells $454,370.24 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $454,370.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,818.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GO opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

