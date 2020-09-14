Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:UEHPF opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

