Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:UEHPF opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Enel Americas SA
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 189,051 Shares of Deere & Company
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc.
9,367 Shares in Portland General Electric Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp
