FY2022 EPS Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted by KeyCorp

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

