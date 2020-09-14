Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

URPTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Participation in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:URPTF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Enel Americas SA
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Enel Americas SA
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 189,051 Shares of Deere & Company
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 189,051 Shares of Deere & Company
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc.
9,367 Shares in Portland General Electric Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
9,367 Shares in Portland General Electric Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report