Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in August

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

URPTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Participation in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:URPTF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

