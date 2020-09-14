Short Interest in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increases By 55.2%

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,988,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 3,858,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,971.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

