Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 25,082 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

