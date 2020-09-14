Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 25,082 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.99.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
