Austar Gold Ltd (ASX:AUL) Insider Acquires A$51,202.20 in Stock

Austar Gold Ltd (ASX:AUL) insider Philip Amery acquired 256,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,202.20 ($36,573.00).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Philip Amery acquired 12,890 shares of Austar Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,222.50 ($2,301.79).

On Friday, June 26th, Philip Amery 101,010 shares of Austar Gold stock.

Austar Gold Company Profile

AuStar Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold mines in Australia. Its flagship property is the Morning Star Gold project located in Melbourne, Victoria. The company was formerly known as Mantle Mining Corporation Limited and changed its name to AuStar Gold Limited in December 2017. AuStar Gold Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Spring Hill, Australia.

