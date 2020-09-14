Charles Pellerin Acquires 3,800 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 3,800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,768,869.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Charles Pellerin bought 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Charles Pellerin bought 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,673.44.

TVK stock opened at C$14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. TerraVest Industries Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.03.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

