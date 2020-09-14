CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 94,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,296,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,921,892.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, August 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 59,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$34,810.00.

On Friday, August 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,265.00.

On Monday, August 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,740.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,092.50.

On Monday, August 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.99.

On Tuesday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

On Friday, July 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,081.00.

CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

