Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $71,951.68 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $71,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,497.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,678 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $572,922.68.

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,237 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $648,215.89.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,771 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $216,937.37.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,774,471.86.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,457 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $200,565.00.

NTRA stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.