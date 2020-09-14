Insider Selling: Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Insider Sells $86,346.51 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) insider Hassan Wahla sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $86,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hassan Wahla also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.03 on Monday. Telenav Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 63.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNAV. B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

