Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.90% of Central Pacific Financial worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CPF opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $413.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

