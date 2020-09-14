Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the August 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

PBEGF stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $1.45 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

