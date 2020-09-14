Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.18.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

