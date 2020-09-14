Rosenblatt Securities Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $130.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $74.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.