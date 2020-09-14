Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.76% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $10.46 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $486.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.