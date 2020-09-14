Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shake Shack stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,957 shares of company stock worth $8,382,966. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

