Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LYFT were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LYFT by 239.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LYFT by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after buying an additional 1,256,183 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of LYFT by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,015,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northcoast Research cut LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

LYFT stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.54. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. As a group, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

